SEC reveals 2019 football schedule
September 18, 2018 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 2:33 PM

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference

The Southeastern Conference today announced the football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2019 season.

With 14 playing weekends, the 2019 schedule includes two open dates for each team and conference contests scheduled each week.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents will be a permanent annual opponent and the other non-division opponent will rotate each year.

The season begins the weekend of August 31 with 13 games, including four neutral site games on opening weekend.

The 2019 season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7. It will be the 28th edition of the game and the 26th in the city of Atlanta.

The complete list of 2019 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com.

ARKANSAS

Aug. 31 vs. Portland State

Sept. 7 at Ole Miss

Sept. 14 vs. Colorado State

Sept. 21 vs. San Jose State

Sept. 28 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 at Kentucky

Oct. 19 AUBURN

Oct. 26 at Alabama

Nov. 2 vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 9 vs. Western Kentucky

Nov. 16 Bye

Nov. 23 at LSU

Nov. 30 vs. Missouri (War Memorial Stadium)

MISSOURI

Aug. 31 at Wyoming

Sept. 7 vs. West Virginia

Sept. 14 vs. Southeast Missouri State

Sept. 21 vs. South Carolina

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 vs. Troy

Oct. 12 vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 19 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 26 at Kentucky

Nov. 2 Open Date

Nov. 9 at Georgia

Nov. 16 vs. Florida

Nov. 23 vs. Tennessee

Nov. 30 at Arkansas (Little Rock)

