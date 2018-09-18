SEC reveals 2019 football schedule

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference today announced the football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2019 season.
With 14 playing weekends, the 2019 schedule includes two open dates for each team and conference contests scheduled each week.
Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents will be a permanent annual opponent and the other non-division opponent will rotate each year.
The season begins the weekend of August 31 with 13 games, including four neutral site games on opening weekend.
The 2019 season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7. It will be the 28th edition of the game and the 26th in the city of Atlanta.
The complete list of 2019 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com.
ARKANSAS
Aug. 31 vs. Portland State
Sept. 7 at Ole Miss
Sept. 14 vs. Colorado State
Sept. 21 vs. San Jose State
Sept. 28 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)
Oct. 5 Open Date
Oct. 12 at Kentucky
Oct. 19 AUBURN
Oct. 26 at Alabama
Nov. 2 vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 9 vs. Western Kentucky
Nov. 16 Bye
Nov. 23 at LSU
Nov. 30 vs. Missouri (War Memorial Stadium)
MISSOURI
Aug. 31 at Wyoming
Sept. 7 vs. West Virginia
Sept. 14 vs. Southeast Missouri State
Sept. 21 vs. South Carolina
Sept. 28 Open Date
Oct. 5 vs. Troy
Oct. 12 vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 19 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 26 at Kentucky
Nov. 2 Open Date
Nov. 9 at Georgia
Nov. 16 vs. Florida
Nov. 23 vs. Tennessee
Nov. 30 at Arkansas (Little Rock)
