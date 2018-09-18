SLIDESHOW: Roundup nets 11 suspects, 10 pounds of meth

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A weeks-long investigation ended with deputies arresting nearly a dozen people and seizing more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine.
On Monday, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force and Arkansas Community Corrections Probation and Parole, conducted a warrant sweep.
During the roundup, according to a news release Tuesday from Sheriff Shawn Stephens, officers arrested 11 people on charges ranging from possessing and selling meth to misdemeanor warrants.
They also seized more than 10 pounds of meth and over $50,000 in cash.
The roundup followed weeks of undercover work by all of the agencies involved.
Those arrested include:
- Charity McDougal-Delivery of methamphetamine (10-200 grams), use of a communication device, possession of meth less than 2 grams
- William Tyrone Harper-2 counts of delivery of meth (2-10 grams), possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver (10-200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, habitual offender
- Chara Roxanne Shetron-3 counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver-meth, hydrocodone, and marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to use meth
- Geneva Stracener- Possession of controlled substance with purpose to deliver (10-200 grams), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, maintaining a drug premises, 2 counts delivery of crystal methamphetamine 2-10 grams
- Stephen A. McCarroll-1 count of delivery of meth 2-10 grams
- Jason Malin-2 counts delivery of meth 2-10 grams
- Daniel Renfrow- Possession of controlled substance less than 2 grams
- Jacqueline Marie Taylor-Misdemeanor warrant and possession of meth less than 2 grams
- Adam McDaniel-Absconder Parole
- Whitney Pickens-Possession of controlled substance meth less than 2 grams, and 3 misdemeanor warrants
- Shanice Aubrey Varela-1 misdemeanor warrant
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.