State gives notice on hog farm permit near Buffalo River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - State environmental regulators have issued public notice of a draft decision that would deny a permit for a large hog farm in the Buffalo River watershed.
The draft notice issued Monday by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality opens a public comment period on the decision to deny the operating permit to C&H Hog Farms. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , the farm is now operating under an expired permit.
Opponents of the farm say it could pose a pollution risk to the Buffalo National River area in northern Arkansas, but supporters of the farm disagree.
The farm is located on Big Creek, about 6 miles from where it meets the Buffalo River. It is permitted to house about 6,500 hogs.
