Text messaging helps place man under arrest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Text messaging and a mother’s savvy bring about the arrest of a Jonesboro man.
Detective Jordan Kennedy with the Bono Police Department was contacted by a mother on September 14 in reference to a man having an inappropriate conversation with her 13-year-old daughter.
The mother stated she was in possession of her daughter’s phone when Willie Lee Watson began to text her.
She responded to the messages as if she was her daughter.
The mother stated at one point in the conversation Watson made an inappropriate comment about his penis that said “you want this. . . .” and represented himself as 27-years-old. Watson is 32 years old according to jail records.
The mother replied asking if he knew her age.
Watson replied “I knew when I first asked you, I thought about it and was like I can’t do this because I don’t want to hurt you with this . . . You want me to be your first? You will be totally in love.”
Watson sent pictures of his face to the complainant and referenced the juvenile had already seen his penis.
The mother stated Watson was living in the apartment next to her at the time the messages were sent.
Authorities began searching for Watson and found him on Wednesday September 15.
When Watson was asked if he had been texting a 13-year-old girl he told the officer she texted him first.
Watson is being charged with sexual indecency with a child.
His next court date is on October 26 and his bond was set at $28,000.
