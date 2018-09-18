Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD (KAIT/NBC News ) - When learning a new skill, there is always a learning curve and the teacher has to show a lot of patience for the new student.
That patience was put to the test when a driving lesson turned into a swimming lesson for one duo in Maryland.
The new driver’s car jumped a curb and ended up in a community swimming pool.
Some of the only good news from the lesson gone wrong is that the pool was empty.
It was already closed for fall.
Thankfully, the driver and passenger weren’t hurt.
