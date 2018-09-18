Two accused of killing man appear in court

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - The two people accused of shooting another man to death, appeared in court Tuesday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, 19-year-old Ethan Thomas, and Miles Lozano appeared in court in connection with the shooting death of Patrick Kidd.
According to court documents, Thomas is accused of shooting Kidd in the head, not thinking the gun he was using was loaded.
Investigators say Thomas, Lozano, and Kidd were all at the home in Bono smoking marijuana and that Thomas had been playing with a 9mm handgun.
At some point, investigators say that Thomas, "racked the slide," on the gun and pointed it at Kidd.
According to Lozano, Kidd told Thomas, "don't do it," and then told Thomas, "you don't have the balls to do it."
Police say that's when Thomas pulled the trigger, hitting Kidd in the head.
Kidd was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Thomas and Lozano maintain they didn't know the gun was loaded.
Thomas is charged with murder in the second degree and possession of a defaced firearm. HIs bond was set at $100,000 and is set to appear in court again on October 26.
Lozano told police that he bought the gun, knowing it was stolen, in Jonesboro. Lozano also led police to a BB Gun when they first asked for the gun that killed Kidd. When police asked again, he led them to a wooded area, when the gun was hidden under a tree root.
Lozano is charged with theft by receiving, possession of a defaced firearm, and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $25,000 and is set to appear in court again on October 26.
