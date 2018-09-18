Woman honored for volunteering hundreds of hours at Poplar Bluff, MO library

Patty Thilman was honored for service of more than 500 hours in the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library's Volunteer Program. Shown left to right are library staff Shannon Midyett, Mikayla Lovette, Joshua Lamb, Belinda Birrer, Volunteer Program honoree Patty Thilman, and library staff Gary Martin, Patricia Cozort, Emily Joiner, and Tony Miller. (Source: Poplar Bluff Municipal Library)