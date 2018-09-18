Woman honored for volunteering hundreds of hours at Poplar Bluff, MO library

Woman honored for volunteering hundreds of hours at Poplar Bluff, MO library
Patty Thilman was honored for service of more than 500 hours in the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library's Volunteer Program. Shown left to right are library staff Shannon Midyett, Mikayla Lovette, Joshua Lamb, Belinda Birrer, Volunteer Program honoree Patty Thilman, and library staff Gary Martin, Patricia Cozort, Emily Joiner, and Tony Miller. (Source: Poplar Bluff Municipal Library)
By Marsha Heller | September 18, 2018 at 9:05 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 1:26 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Patty Thilman received a special honor from the library she volunteers at in the Bootheel.

The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is celebrating a milestone Thilman has achieved as a volunteer among all their books. Thilman has volunteered more than 500 hours of her time.

According to the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library, Thilman has spent her many hours serving the public with dedication and enthusiasm.

Patty Thilman was honored Monday, Sept. 17 with a certificate of appreciation for more than 500 hours of service in Poplar Bluff Municipal Library's Volunteer Program.
Patty Thilman was honored Monday, Sept. 17 with a certificate of appreciation for more than 500 hours of service in Poplar Bluff Municipal Library's Volunteer Program. (Source: Poplar Bluff Municipal Library)

On Monday, Sept. 17 the library honored Thilman with a certificate of appreciation in Poplar Bluff Municipal Library’s Volunteer Program.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.