Woman honored for volunteering hundreds of hours at Poplar Bluff, MO library

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Patty Thilman received a special honor from the library she volunteers at in the Bootheel.
The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is celebrating a milestone Thilman has achieved as a volunteer among all their books. Thilman has volunteered more than 500 hours of her time.
According to the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library, Thilman has spent her many hours serving the public with dedication and enthusiasm.
On Monday, Sept. 17 the library honored Thilman with a certificate of appreciation in Poplar Bluff Municipal Library’s Volunteer Program.
