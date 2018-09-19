A-State RB Marcel Murray making an immediate impact

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - 2-1 Arkansas State practiced on what you could call a tuneup Tuesday. The defense has the hot hand entering Saturday’s home tilt with 2-1 UNLV.
There’s a star in the making on offense. Marcel Murray played high school ball this time last year for Hiram (GA). Now he has 2 touchdowns in his first 3 games as a Red Wolf.
“The pace of the game, it’s really slowing down now since it’s my third game,” Murray said. “And I’m feeling more comfortable in the holes and all that. The offensive line really pushed this game, every time I got the ball I saw a hole, pushed it and got a few yards. After my touchdown, I gave praise to my wide receivers and offensive line. They really helped me score that touchdown.”
Head coach Blake Anderson certainly sees a bright future for #34. “We loved him in the recruiting process. To have him come in and just look so comfortable so quickly is rare. Not all freshmen can do that. He just shows a sign of always finishing forward. He had a couple of tremendously physical runs (against Tulsa). In the first week, you felt like, hey, he doesn’t act like a freshman. He understands what we’re doing and has a gear and the ability to make people miss.”
Arkansas State faces UNLV Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game can be seen online on ESPN3.
