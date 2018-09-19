A-State RB Marcel Murray making an immediate impact

Head coach Blake Anderson certainly sees a bright future for #34. “We loved him in the recruiting process. To have him come in and just look so comfortable so quickly is rare. Not all freshmen can do that. He just shows a sign of always finishing forward. He had a couple of tremendously physical runs (against Tulsa). In the first week, you felt like, hey, he doesn’t act like a freshman. He understands what we’re doing and has a gear and the ability to make people miss.”