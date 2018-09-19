ALDI to offer online grocery delivery

(KFVS) - ALDI announced a partnership that will bring online grocery delivery to stores across the nation.
With Instacart, ALDI stores across 35 states in 5,000 zip codes will offer the delivery service by Thanksgiving.
According to the press release from ALDI, customers will have access to fresh groceries, mean and seafood in as little as one hour. They can fill their virtual carts by visiting instacart.com/aldi or downloading the app.
The company announced the rollout after a successful pilot program.
