American Pickers to film episode in Arkansas

American Pickers to film episode in Arkansas
American Pickers to film in Arkansas (Source: History Channel)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 18, 2018 at 9:44 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 9:44 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - American Pickers will be filming episodes in Arkansas in November.

According to a news release, American Pickers is a series that explores to world of antique picking on History.

The release said if you or someone you know has a large, private collector or an accumulation of antiques, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to the show.

Inquiries can be sent to americanpickers@cineflix.com or you can call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.