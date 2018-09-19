Arkansas has over 16,000 registered sex offenders, but not all live in state

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - The Arkansas Crime Information Center says there are over 16,000 registered sex offenders in the Natural State.
At face value, that fact puts Arkansas as a state with one of the highest amounts of sex offenders in relation to the population. However, as Little Rock television station KATV reports, the ACIC said those numbers don’t tell the whole story.
Paula Stitz, manager of the state’s sex offender registry at ACIC, said that of the 16,000 names on the registry, about 8,000 to 9,000 are out in the community.
She added while the community may appreciate knowing there’s only half of the amount of sex offenders still in the Natural State, the other problem is knowing where they are.
“You could have a 1500-block of Main Street and there could be 1,500 addresses,” Stitz said.
Of the 16,000 registered offenders, Stitz said only about 200 have unknown addresses at this time.
