Arkansas signs 6 coaches to new contracts including Dave Van Horn

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Following one of the most successful competitive years in Razorback history, the University of Arkansas has signed six of its coaches to new contracts, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek announced on Wednesday.
In 2017-18, Arkansas finished 16th in the Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup, including first among programs with 19 or fewer sports. The No. 16 national finish tied a program record for a combined University of Arkansas intercollegiate athletics program.
Dave Van Horn (baseball), Courtney Deifel (softball), Chris Bucknam (men’s track and field), Lance Harter (women’s track and field), Brad McMakin (men’s golf) and Shauna Taylor (women’s golf) have been signed to new five-year contracts with options for two one-year extensions, based on success, that could extend the agreements to a maximum of seven years. All six contracts replace previous employment agreements. The new agreements took effect, retroactively, on July 1, 2018 and run through June 30, 2023.
“We are fortunate to have some outstanding coaches leading nationally successful programs at the University of Arkansas,” Yurachek said. “Each coach in this group has proven to be among the best coaches in their respective sports as evidenced by the numerous national championships, national championship runner-up finishes, conference titles and program firsts.
“After having an opportunity to observe each of these programs and their performance, both historically and in their most recent seasons, I made it a priority to secure these highly successful coaches with agreements that will keep them at the University of Arkansas and reward them accordingly based on the success of their programs. Head coaches are an integral part of the overall success of Razorback Athletics. I am confident that under the leadership of Dave, Courtney, Chris, Lance, Brad and Shauna we will continue to successfully pursue our mission of Building Champions and Razorbacks for Life.”
