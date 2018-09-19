Arkansas State Hall of Honor class of 2018 will be enshrined Friday night

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State Lettermen’s Club will induct five new members into the A-State Hall of Honor during its annual banquet Friday, September 21st, at the Woodard McAlister Family Club inside the Johnny Allison Tower of Centennial Bank Stadium.
Former A-State women’s golf all-conference standout Amanda Beeler, baseball All-American Geoffrey Desmond, men’s basketball all-conference standout Jay Hansen, football All-American Frank McGuigan and football All-American Mike Morris have been selected as the 2018 inductees.
The Hall of Honor Banquet is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social gathering, followed by dinner and the program at 6:30 p.m.
Tables seating eight people are available for $400, while single tickets cost $50. Access to the Woodard McAlister Family Club can be gained by entering the main gate (west side) of Centennial Bank Stadium and taking the elevators to level two.
Beeler, the first women’s golfer to be inducted into the Hall of Honor, was a four time All-Sun Belt Conference selection. She was named to the Sun Belt Conference 30-year (1976-2006) All-Time Team and helped A-State to the 2000 Sun Belt Conference Championship. She carded top-10 finishes at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament all four seasons. She led the team in stroke average in her junior and senior seasons. She earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management and is currently a LPGA Class A Teaching Professional in Healdsburg, Calif.
Desmond, a two-year letterman, earned Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American honors in 2005. Desmond holds single-season program records for runs scored (66), total bases (167), RBI (72) and home runs (20). He ranks second for single-season hits with 61 and his 26 career home runs rank second. Desmond earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2005 and is currently head baseball coach at Salt Fork High School in Catlin, Ill., while serving as PE teach at Salt Fork Elementary and Junior High School in Sidell, Ill.
Hansen, a Second Team All-Southland Conference pick, is one of 27 players in men’s basketball program history to reach 1,000 points. Hansen scored 1,025 points in his four-year career at A-State. He ranks third all-time with 384 career assists and his 133 career steals rank him seventh in the program ranks. Hansen earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and is currently the manufacturing manager for Cameron V & M in Little Rock.
McGuigan, an Associated Press Second Team All-American, is A-State’s third all-time single-season rusher with 1,220 yards during the 1968 campaign. He was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference. He finished with 14 rushing touchdowns, tied for the fifth-most in single-season program history. McGuigan earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1971 and was recently awarded Locals Award Service Pin for 45 years of service at Local Lodge 13 Boilermakers in Philadelphia, Pa.
Morris, a 1982 Associated Press Second Team All-American, is A-State’s sixth ranked leader in tackles with 366. He was a two-time All-Southland Conference First Team selection. The A-State leader in tackles from 1980-82, Morris was selected to the A-State All-Centennial Team in 2014. Morris earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business in 1983 and a master’s degree in agriculture in 1984. He currently resides in Wynne, Ark., working as a field rep for Valent USA LLC.
