Arkansas State Hall of Honor class of 2018 will be enshrined Friday night

Beeler, the first women’s golfer to be inducted into the Hall of Honor, was a four time All-Sun Belt Conference selection. She was named to the Sun Belt Conference 30-year (1976-2006) All-Time Team and helped A-State to the 2000 Sun Belt Conference Championship. She carded top-10 finishes at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament all four seasons. She led the team in stroke average in her junior and senior seasons. She earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management and is currently a LPGA Class A Teaching Professional in Healdsburg, Calif.