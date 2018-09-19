Businesses fight opioid epidemic

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Jonesboro businesses are helping to fight back against the opioid epidemic.
Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral home and Out of the Dark of Jonesboro to bring the community together to raise awareness of prescription drug abuse.
The event offered games and activities for the kids, as well as a bin to dispose of prescription drugs anonymously.
“They’ve seen what’s going on with the opioid epidemic that’s taking over the country, and they want to step up and do something with it,” Kevin Richardson, chairman of Out of the Dark of Jonesboro said. “So that’s why they contacted us and wanted us to get involved with them so we put on this event.”
“The aftermath that we get to witness of what drug addition does to a family, a community, it’s just devastating," Bill Bean, general manager of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home said. "So what we’re trying to do is get ahead of it and maybe stop it before it gets to that point.”
Richardson says that it’s important to get unused prescriptions out of your house to keep them away from your children.
The funeral home also made a one-thousand dollar donation to Out of the Dark.
Bean says that he hopes today’s turnout can lead to this becoming a yearly event.
