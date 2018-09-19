Craighead Electric “flips the switch” to power homes with sunlight

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Craighead Electric Cooperative dedicated their 1-megawatt solar array in Brookland Wednesday morning.
The goal is to provide a low-cost and renewable power source for members, for today and the future.
The co-op partnered with Today’s Power Inc. to build nearly 4,000 panels on eight acres of land in a three-month span.
Craighead Electric CEO Brian Duncan says this array demonstrates the feasibility and affordability of solar power in Arkansas.
“The price of solar panels have come down substantially in the past few years. In this utility grade size, it’s become economical to do this,” said Duncan. “So, we always want to provide a low cost of power to the members of Craighead Electric and this is just our first step in that direction.”
The system comes with three weather stations to help the panels track the sun for energy generation.
All of the electricity will be consumed locally, so Duncan hopes to expand this project soon.
The city of Brookland and Quail Forever will also provide habitat for pollinators and wildlife within the site.
