Fair to connect volunteers with non-profit organizations

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Looking to make a difference in Jonesboro?
The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Community Benefits Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington.
Multiple local organizations will be on hand to answer your questions and provide lists of volunteer opportunities.
Door prizes will also be rewarded each hour, according to the chamber’s website.
For more information, call 870-932-6691.
