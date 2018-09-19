GMR8 Update: Cooler weekend temps; school nurse charged

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast: Hot and dry conditions will continue for the next few days across the Mid-South as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.
High temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees.
Slightly cooler conditions are expected over the weekend with showers and thunderstorms.
Near normal temperatures are expected with highs in the low 80s.
Warmer conditions are expected to return early next week.
Trending this morning:
Former school nurse charged with sexual indecency: Allyson Smith, 27, is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child following allegations she had sex with a boy at his grandparents’ home in Jonesboro.
Superintendent praises school on lockdown situation: Nettleton School Superintendent James Dunivan had high praise for administrators at University Heights Intermediate following its handling of a lockdown situation.
Text message to underage girl leads to man’s arrest: Jonesboro police arrested a man on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child after they say the victim’s mom intercepted his text messages.
