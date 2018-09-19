Hurricane Florence victims need help

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Thousands of people have been displaced because of Hurricane Florence.
Kendra Peterson with the American Red Cross said they’re working to meet a huge need. “There are at least 1,400 people in over 130 shelters in North Carolina,” Peterson said. “We have over 800 people in nine shelters in South Carolina.”
Peterson said the storm may have passed, but victims are still facing issues. “We are providing food and shelter to the victims,” Peterson said. “The storm has passed, but a lot of electricity is still out.”
Volunteer Klyle Nipper traveled to Virginia to do his part to help. “When I deployed to Virginia we had shelters open in several different areas,” Nipper said. “In our shelters, we served them food and gave them a place to stay until they could return home. However, many have discovered they don’t have a home to return to. Any donations used not only help provide immediate needs, but help these people get back on their feet.”
Peterson said statewide more than 20 volunteers and three emergency vehicles have been deployed to the area.
“I took care of our clients in the shelter,” Nipper said. “It was just a unique experience to be able to go out and serve. You never know when you’re going to be involved in a disaster. So, if you have the ability to help somebody out when they need it most, why not.
Peterson said any funds donated will be used to provide immediate needs for victims such as food, clothing, toiletry items and disaster kits.
You can donate by phone, mail or online.
Call 1 (800) HELP NOW or 1 (800) 435-7669.
You can text the word Florence to 90999 and will allow you to send a quick $10 donation.
You can mail your donation to the American Red Cross at P.O Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Or you can donate online by clicking here.
HelpSalvationArmy.org (You can also ask Amazon Alexa to ‘make a donation to the Salvation Army’)
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.