Kum & Go robbed at gunpoint, JPD searching for suspects

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Police are looking for two people who robbed a local convenience store early Wednesday morning.
The alleged holdup happened around 2 a.m. at the Kum & Go on South Stadium Boulevard.
An employee said the first suspect walked in and pointed a gun at him, then began yelling at him. When the second suspect walked in, the employee told police he ran out the back of the business.
The suspects then fled from the store, said Corporal Dave McDaniel, public information officer for the Jonesboro Police Department.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and collecting evidence, hoping to identify the suspects.
If anyone has any information on the alleged holdup, they should contact the JPD Criminal Investigation Division at 935-6710. Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip can call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
