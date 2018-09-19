Man hides in chicken coop before meth arrest

Dustin Manues had 51 grams of meth during his arrest.
By Jorge Quiquivix | September 19, 2018 at 6:37 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 7:37 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Cross County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man hiding in a chicken coop on drug charges.

According to the department’s Facebook page, deputies noticed Dustin Manues, 28, of Forrest City, walking through a yard Tuesday on Cross County Road 135 in Hickory Ridge.

Deputy Alex Tuck and Captain Randall Glenn knew Manues had felony warrants with the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office.

They chased him and later found him hiding in a chicken coop at a nearby home.

The department said Dustin had 51 grams of meth and a loaded handgun.

They booked him into the Cross County Jail and then extradited him to the St. Francis County Jail for his warrants.

The inmate roster at the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said Manues was booked at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He faces numerous charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in vehicle, criminal mischief, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, and fleeing on foot.

Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith released this statement.

“I would like to commend Captain Glenn and Deputy Tuck for having a vigilant eye and recognizing a wanted fugitive. This was a great arrest that got more methamphetamine off of our streets. If any Citizen of Cross County has information of drugs being sold in our county feel free to contact my Criminal Investigation Division by phone or by email on our website.”
Sheriff J.R. Smith

