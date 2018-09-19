Mark Martin calls the Hogs, previews Race for Hope 74

By Chris Hudgison | September 18, 2018 at 10:45 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:45 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - We’re exactly a week away from the Race for Hope 74. Racing and the Razorbacks collided over the weekend.

Mark Martin was in Fayetteville and called the Hogs for the Arkansas/North Texas matchup. The NASCAR Hall of Famer is thrilled for another showcase of speed in Batesville.

“Arlene (my wife) and I formed a charity, a foundation to do work in Arkansas with a special emphasis on Indepedence County,” Martin said. "And this year our Race for Hope is going to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Independence County, which we’re getting ready to open for abused children. Over 100 entries from 25 states and Canada coming to Arkansas to participate in this race. "

The Race for Hope 74 starts Tuesday, September 25th at the Batesville Motor Speedway.

Tuesday, September 25th 6:30pm: Practice & Time Trials

Wednesday, September 26th 7:30pm: Night 1

Thursday, September 27th 7:30pm: Night 2

Friday, September 28th 7:30pm: Night 3

Saturday, September 29th 7:30pm: Championship Night

