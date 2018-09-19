$3 million awarded for substance abuse and mental health

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) –Arkansas is receiving nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The money will go to Community Health Centers for substance abuse and mental health treatment.
“Community Health Centers have long been on the front lines of the opioid epidemic,” Senator John Boozman said. “Throughout this escalating crisis, they have played a vital role in addressing the mental and behavioral health needs of those seeking treatment, no matter the circumstances. In spite of the growing number of patients with opioid use disorder, they have expanded services to meet the needs of the communities they serve. Their efforts to implement effective treatment, recovery and prevention methods are critical in addressing this crisis. This funding will support the implementation of care that will help turn the tide of opioid epidemic.”
Senator Tom Cotton said it’s all about the treatment.
"Improving access to treatment and recovery services must be a component in our strategy to defeat opioid addiction in Arkansas,” Cotton said. “This welcome funding will allow our Community Health Centers to continue administering critical treatment for substance abuse and often-associated mental health problems.”
U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman agreed that treatment is the key.
"Access to treatment and recovery is vital in our fight against the opioid epidemic in the Natural State,” Westerman said. “These grants to Community Health Centers across Arkansas help meet the needs of patients in all corners of the state, saving lives and giving those suffering with addiction hope for a brighter future.”
U.S. Representative Rick Crawford said opioid addiction is a nationwide crisis that knows no geographic or demographic boundary.
“Addiction treatment is often difficult to access and administer in rural America due to lack of infrastructure and funding,” Crawford said. “Our Community Health Centers serve some of our most vulnerable populations and this critical grant will bolster and expand the work they are already doing to battle this epidemic.”
U.S. Representative French Hill said stories from families painted a real picture about the opioid problem and the consequences it leaves behind.
"Across Arkansas, tearful families have told me their stories about how the opioid crisis has personally affected them,” Hill said. “That is why I'm especially pleased to hear that our Arkansas Community Health Centers will receive more funds to combat this epidemic. We can't let another Arkansas family be devastated by this crisis, and with legislation and community-wide effort, we can help fight this tragedy hurting the ones we love.”
U.S. Representative Steve Womack said immediate action is necessary.
"The opioid abuse epidemic knows no boundaries,” Womack said. “This deadly crisis requires aggressive action on all fronts, and these grants will support those struggling with addiction to find recovery. By equipping our local, on-the-ground experts with the resources they need to implement treatment and rehabilitation programs, we will help save lives and end this scourge.”
Senators Boozman and Cotton along with U.S. Representatives Crawford, Hill, Womack and Westerman made the announcement about the funds.
Jefferson Comprehensive Care System in Pine Bluff will receive $110,000.
$284,904 will go to Mid-Delta Health Systems, Inc. in Clarendon.
Arcare in Augusta is receiving $298,250.
While $285,000 will go to:
- 1st Choice Healthcare, Inc. in Corning
- Cabun Rural Health Services, Inc. in Hampton
- Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, Inc. in Marshall
- Healthy Connections, Inc. in Mena
- Mainline Health Systems, Inc. in Portland
- River Valley Primary Care Services in Ratcliff
- St. Francis House NWA, Inc. in Springdale
- East Arkansas Family Health Center, Inc. in West Memphis.
