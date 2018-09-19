Osceola officials warn of light bill scam

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) - Osceola officials are warning residents about a scam going around town.
According to a city of Osceola Facebook post, someone is calling saying they are with the Osceola Electric Department and telling the person on the line that their electricity bill is overdue.
The person goes on to say their electricity will be cut off if they do not pay the bill by phone in the next 30 minutes.
Officials say do not give out any information to that person over the phone.
The city said Osceola Municipal Light and Power will never call customers to tell them that their bill is overdue.
Osceola Municipal Light and Power will never e-mail a request for payment either.
The post said that customer will receive a shut-off notice through the mail.
If you have any concerns, you are asked to contact Osceola Municipal Light and Power at 870-563-5245.
