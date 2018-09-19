Piggott man pleads guilty to child porn charges

“I would like to thank Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Henry, Cybercrimes Prosecutor for the Second Judicial District, for her hard work in the prosecution of this case. The Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office would like to thank Agent Ramey Lovan and Agent Mark Vavak of the Arkansas State Police for their work in this case. The Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will continue to take a tough stance on the users and distributors of child pornography in our community, to protect our children from the devastating physical, social, and psychological effects of these crimes,” Ellington added.