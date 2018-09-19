Piggott man pleads guilty to child porn charges

PIGGOTT, AR (KAIT) - A Piggott man pleaded guilty Wednesday to several child pornography charges.
According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Shane I. Thompson pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing, possessing, and viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
Thompson was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
Thompson also received 120 months suspended imposition of sentence and was assessed costs and a cyber-crime fee of $500.
Thompson must also register as a sex offender upon release from the Arkansas Department of Correction.
In October 2017, the Arkansas State Police began an investigation of Thompson after receiving a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A search warrant was issued for his home, where the Arkansas State Police recovered multiple digital devices.
Investigators say the devices contained explicit child pornography, and Thompson confessed to possessing these images during a police interview
“I would like to thank Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Henry, Cybercrimes Prosecutor for the Second Judicial District, for her hard work in the prosecution of this case. The Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office would like to thank Agent Ramey Lovan and Agent Mark Vavak of the Arkansas State Police for their work in this case. The Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will continue to take a tough stance on the users and distributors of child pornography in our community, to protect our children from the devastating physical, social, and psychological effects of these crimes,” Ellington added.
