Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Awareness Week at A-State

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Monday Sept. 17 kicked off Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Awareness Week at Arkansas State University.
According to a Facebook post by the Arkansas State University Counseling Center, on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. donation stations were set up for ‘Sharing is Caring’.
Tuesday morning was an event called ‘Be a Polished Man’, which was followed up Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. with the ‘Be a Polished Man: Discussion Panel’.
Wed. Sept. 19 is ‘Hands are for Helping’ at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
‘Red Wolves Got Your Back: Bystander Intervention Training’ is Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the White River Room.
Thurs. Sept. 20th is the ‘NO More Photo Booth’ at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the candlelight vigil will also be on Thursday on the Heritage Plaza Lawn from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
