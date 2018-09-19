Superintendent brags on school for handling lockdown situation

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It’s something that every school trains for but hopes it never happens- a lockdown.
However, it did happen at University Heights Intermediate Tuesday morning.
University Heights Intermediate was placed on soft lockdown for the first time this school year.
And though there was no immediate danger to the kids, the training teachers and students undergo kicked in exactly like it should have.
Between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jonesboro Police notified the school resource officer at University Heights Intermediate of a wanted felon in the area.
The school immediately went into soft lockdown, meaning everyone was brought inside, all doors were locked, but classes continued as normal.
Though it’s something a district never wants to deal with, Superintendent James Dunivan was proud of how well his team executed the lockdown.
“They drill enough that they know just what to do, the teachers know what to do and so that’s our goal,” Dunivan said. “We try not to interrupt the educational process during the day, and if we go into soft lockdown that’s just something that they’re used to and they know it’s for their safety.”
Dunivan said a Facebook post was also shared to make sure parents knew the school was on soft lockdown but that the kids were safe.
He said the use of social media and the district website helped in getting that information to parents as quickly as possible, while leaving the district uninterrupted to focus on the situation at hand.
