Trump rips Sessions: ‘I don’t have an attorney general’

"He was the first senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be attorney general, and I didn't see it," Trump said in the Oval office interview. "And then he went through the nominating process and he did very poorly. I mean, he was mixed up and confused, and people that worked with him for, you know, a long time in the Senate were not nice to him, but he was giving very confusing answers. Answers that should have been easily answered."