Wednesday’s Foxhole with Trey Stafford

ELVINGTON AIRFIELD, ENGLAND (KAIT) - Some people in England proved that when it comes to motor sports, the need for speed comes in different shapes and sizes.
They set out over the weekend to set speed records with a jet-powered shopping cart, a motorized toilet and a garden shed on wheels.
The event organized by a British motor sports company took place on an airport runway in northern England.
The shopping cart mounted on go-cart wheels hit over 91-miles per hour.
Its creator, 59-year-old engineer Matt McKeown, hung on as he straddled the jet engine.
