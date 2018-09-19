Woman convicted of second degree murder

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – A Crittenden county jury sentenced a woman to 15 years in prison.
According to a news release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, 26-year-old Tanisha Gillard was convicted of murder in the second degree in the Crittenden County Circuit Court.
On Sept. 2, 2017, Gillard got into a verbal disagreement with 24-year-old Wesley Booker regarding his tardiness in picking up his child.
The argument escalated, and Gillard stabbed Booker in front of the child.
Gillard claimed she stabbed Booker in self-defense.
The jury recommended a ten-year sentence with an additional five years due to the crime taking place in front of a minor.
“I want to thank Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Tom Young and Mike Snell for their dedication to the pursuit of justice in this case,” Prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington said. “I also want to thank Marion Police Department and Detectives Bobby Morgan and Paul Turney for their hard work. Finally, justice wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the citizens of Crittenden County. I want to thank the jurors for lending their time to the County.”
Gillard will serve her sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
