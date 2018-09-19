Woman convicted of second degree murder

“I want to thank Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Tom Young and Mike Snell for their dedication to the pursuit of justice in this case,” Prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington said. “I also want to thank Marion Police Department and Detectives Bobby Morgan and Paul Turney for their hard work. Finally, justice wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the citizens of Crittenden County. I want to thank the jurors for lending their time to the County.”