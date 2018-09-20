ADH stresses vaccines ahead of flu season

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Flu season is just around the corner, with the largest number of cases appearing from October to March.
As Little Rock television station KARK reports, the Arkansas Department of Health stressed that everyone around six months or older should get the vaccine, not only to protect an individual but also to protect friends and family.
ADH reports that so far, flu cases this year double or triple the numbers reported at this time last year.
“With the information we have at this point, it appears that the scientist at the World Health Organization have picked the right strains to have the flu vaccine be effective as possible,” Dr. Dirk Haselow, State Epidemiologist, said.
Starting next week, mass clinics will open inside health units all across the state.
Each clinic will offer free flu vaccinations.
The following week, flu vaccines will be offered inside schools.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.