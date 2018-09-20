Anderson wants a big crowd for Saturday’s A-State/UNLV matchup

"Love playing at home. I’m expecting a bigger crowd to be honest with you. I said it on the TV show and the radio show this weekend. Think we announced 20 thousand week 1, and this is a place that I would have expected 28. Easy. And I expect it to be 28-30 this week. Huge game against a good opponent that’s 2 and 1. It would be a chance to come out of non-conference play 3-1. I don’t know when or if that’s ever happened before. But we need help. We need folks in the stands. And it’ll be a great day for a game against a good opponent. Love playing at home, but I’d love it even more if this place is rocking. The coach at Missouri, Gary Pinkel, said he didn’t want to come back, that environment. We could have that environment Saturday if people show up and be loud. "