10 Arkansas State rugby prepares for home opener

Saturday is the home opener for 2-0 Red Wolves Rugby. The number 10 team in the nation has outscored SEC opposition 114 to 6.
Blake White is in his 2nd season coaching A-State, he’s learned quite a bit from his young squad. “We’ve learned that they do have the talent,” White said. “It’s now conforming to can you play the way that we want to play, and using our systems and structures. But they’re very energetic, willing to learn. It’s going to be a bit down the road till where we want to be, but we’re on the way.”
Red Wolves Rugby faces Ole Miss Saturday at 1:00pm at Curt Huckaby Field.
