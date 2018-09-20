9 Auburn not taking Arkansas lightly

App users can watch story here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/21/auburn-not-taking-arkansas-lightly/
AUBURN, AL (KAIT) - A former Arkansas State head coach looks to rebound this week. Gus Malzahn and Auburn fell to LSU on a walkoff field goal.
The #9 Tigers are a 30 point favorite Saturday against Arkansas. Gus knows Chad Morris well, he’s not looking past the 1-2 Razorbacks.
“You’ve got quite a few starters back on offense, they’ve got quite a few starters back on defense,” Malzahn said. “We expect them to improve. I think back in 2013 when I first took over here it took 3 or 4 games to really get in a rhythm. So we expect to get their best. We are focused on getting better. Obviously on Saturday we didn’t play our best and that’s my responsibility and we will improve through out the season.”
#9 Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday at 6:30pm at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network and available online at ESPN3.
