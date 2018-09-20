Community donates money for bulletproof vests after shooting incident

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - A tragic incident sparked an amazing community response.
Last month, an officer involved shooting in Trumann left the suspect dead and sent the police chief to a Memphis hospital.
We're told Chief Chad Henson's bulletproof vest saved his life.
After hearing that vest, along with several other officers' vests, were expired and seeing firsthand how vital they are to the department, donations started flooding in.
A bulletproof vest can cost anywhere between $800 to $1,500 each.
And like many small departments, Trumann hasn't had it in the budget to upgrade recently.
So businesses and community members donated several thousand dollars to make sure each officer is prepared for the worst.
"I proved, and the vest proved, it doesnt matter how much it costs or how old it is, it's still better than not having one," Henson said. "So again Trumann does what Trumann does and they come forward and now we're just beginning to get those new vests in, so I don't think it was soecifically my story, as tragic as it was and as scary as it was, the most important thing is I'm glad that it was me and not one of our rookies."
Each officer has been sized for the vest and it takes up to three months to make them.
So, Trumann got the first one in Wednesday and is expecting the rest in soon.
Chief Henson said he is so appreciative to the community for this support, as well as to every law enforcement department that assisted in that tragic incident.
