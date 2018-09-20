FFN Game of the Week preview: Walnut Ridge

App users can watch the story here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/20/ffn-game-week-preview-walnut-ridge/
The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Newport at Walnut Ridge
Matthew Schwartz visited the 3-0 Bobcats, see what they said about the matchup above.
Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm in Walnut Ridge. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 21ST
Newport at Walnut Ridge (Game of the Week)
Jonesboro at Mountain Home
West Memphis at Marion
Nettleton at Batesville
Paragould at Valley View
Highland at Westside
Forrest City at Greene County Tech
Wynne at Blytheville
Pocahontas at Brookland
Rivercrest at Trumann
Corning at Harrisburg
Hoxie at Osceola
