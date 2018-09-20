Greene County man pleads guilty to child porn charge

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Greene County man to two years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to child pornography.
Second Judicial Circuit Judge Barbara Halsey sentenced 21-year-old Patrick S. Mays to 24 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction and 84 months suspended imposition of sentence after he entered a guilty plea to one count of distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
The judge also ordered Mays to pay court costs and register as a sex offender.
Police arrested Mays last year after receiving several tips that he had “numerous images of child pornography on his computer.”
Mays is being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting transfer to prison.
