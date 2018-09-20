High school students suspended over candy laced with drugs

DARDANELLE, AR (KAIT/KARK) – A sweet treat turned into a sour situation for an Arkansas high school student.
Dardanelle High School student Gloria Wilfong, 17, said she took a gummy candy from her friends, and it made her sick, according to a report from KARK.
She told a school resource officer and was taken to the hospital emergency room.
Wilford said a boy told her the candy was made with marijuana, but she tested negative for THC.
She did test positive for benzodiazepines, drugs sometimes prescribed to treat symptoms like anxiety and insomnia.
Wilfong, along with three other students, were suspended.
Her family is now upset at the school for suspending their daughter after she told school officials.
The principal released the following statement: “The incident which we are investigating currently has many twists and turns. We will not comment on it as long as we are actively investigating.”
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.