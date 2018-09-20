ICE detains 12 people in Batesville in drug operation

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with other federal and state departments, arrested 12 suspected illegal immigrants Tuesday in a mass raid.
The roundup rattled the local Hispanic community and even forced some businesses to close their doors.
“They started getting upset, they wanted to leave. They have their families. They are concerned because even if you have a worker’s permit, they won’t respect it,” said Aljandra Jasso, who owns a Batesville restaurant.
There are rumors that ICE was still in town but, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve already left.
Jasso told a reporter with KATV he hopes the panic will ease and his business is able to re-open soon.
The arrests made are still under investigation.
The Batesville Police Department and U.S. Marshall’s Office were also involved in the operation.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.