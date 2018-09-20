Library launches toy program to help families

JACKSONVILLE, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A library in Central Arkansas launched a new program that will help families who can’t afford to buy toys for their children.
According to our ABC-affiliate KATV, the Nixon Library in Jacksonville now lends toys that lack battery power to families through its Gran Gran Library.
The library’s Youth Programmer Terry Nunnery hopes to help children engage in a more traditional way of learning.
"They each get to take two toys for two weeks but we get to provide the programs twice a week so they can change the toys out as many times as they'd like," Nunnery said.
An Arkansas woman now living in Texas first created the program in Austin.
To read more about her or when the library lets families rent out the toys, click here.
