Man arrested for June armed robbery

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is behind bars in Greene County, accused of robbing another man at knifepoint earlier this summer.
Paragould police say 32-year-old Steven Brody Carter attacked a man outside a home on North 11th Avenue on June 12.
The victim told police he had stopped at the home to drop off snacks for his two daughters when Carter approached him with a knife and demanded he hand over his cash.
When the victim refused, according to court documents, Carter began hitting the man on the left side of his face with the knife in his hand.
The victim threw his money onto the ground then drove away. He was later treated at a local hospital for cuts to his left ear and right thumb.
After reviewing the affidavit, a judge found probable cause to arrest Carter on suspicion of aggravated robbery and theft of property.
Carter was arrested Monday, Sept. 17, and booked into the Greene County Detention Center to await an appearance in district court.
