Mom arrested for battery on 18-month-old child

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - An Arkansas mom faces battery charges after investigators say her baby suffered “serious injuries” and tested positive for high levels of drugs.
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Samantha Sue Laverty of Midway on suspicion of second-degree battery and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
On Sept. 11, doctors at Baxter Regional Medical Center contacted the sheriff’s office after Laverty’s 18-month-old daughter was brought in with a “broken bone and numerous areas of bruising,” Sheriff John Montgomery said Thursday in a news release.
The child was later transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for further treatment.
Once the child arrived in Little Rock, physicians there said Laverty gave conflicting stories of how the infant got injured.
She also gave conflicting accounts to sheriff’s investigators, Montgomery said.
In addition to the physical injuries, the sheriff said the child “also tested positive for high levels of amphetamines and cannabinoids.”
Laverty is being held on a $25,000 bond awaiting a Sept. 27 appearance in circuit court.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Division of Children and Family Services also participated in the investigation, Montgomery said.
