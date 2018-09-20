Police department hopes for large, central dispatch center for entire county

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - We first reported Monday about Harrisburg Police Department’s plan to switch over to using Trumann’s dispatch services.
It's one of Harrisburg Police Chief Cassie Brandon's ways of increasing public safety.
And for Trumann, it may be the first of many cities in Poinsett County switching over in the hopes of having a central dispatch center for the entire county.
"It's just safer for all the residents in Poinsett county because when we have a mass incident, let's say in Trumann, there will be Poinsett County, state police, and also Lepanto, Marked Tree, and Harrisburg," Chief Chad Henson said. "And it's nice to have everybody on the same page."
Chief Henson said he's been in contact with some other surrounding cities about doing the same switch as Harrisburg.
Right now, it means more calls for Trumann dispatch to handle.
But Henson said they have the people and resources to do so.
And in the future, he hopes it means a larger, central dispatch center.
