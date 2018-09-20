Police: Man stalked woman on Facebook, threatened to kill her friends and children

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A man faces charges after police say he repeatedly threatened to kill a woman’s friends and children on social media.
Paragould police arrested Danny K. Eppes, 42, on Wednesday after Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge him with stalking, a Class C felony.
According to the affidavit, Eppes has been “consistently harassing the victim via Facebook Messenger.”
The victim told investigators she had blocked several of Eppes’ profiles, but said he keeps creating new profiles and continues to send messages.
The court documents stated Eppes has threatened the lives of the victim’s friends as well as her adult children.
Police also said Eppes has been convicted of stalking in another state within the past 10 years.
He’s being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting a court appearance.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.