Pro football league unveils Memphis team name, logo

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Alliance of American Football unveiled logos and names for four of its teams this morning, including the new Memphis team.
Memphis Express is the new franchise in the Bluff City, paying homage to the city's status as a hub for FedEx.
“A lot of people don’t realize that Memphis is one of the cargo hubs of the world,” Memphis Express Team President Kosha Irby said.
The Memphis Express logo includes a plane flying forward, with navy and red colors.
"When you start out, it’s a process,” Memphis Express General Manager Will Lews said. “You’re just putting your team together, but when you start with a logo and you have the logo you have an identity. It adds a little bit more fuel to the fire.”
The AAF launches its inaugural season early next year, with the Express playing their home games at the Liberty Bowl under head coach Mike Singletary.
There are already 33 players on the Express roster, including several former Memphis Tigers and ex-Tennessee Titans and LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger.
Merchandise can be bought now on the AAF website. Team representatives spent Thursday passing out new Express gear.
Before the final stamp was put on the team name, the crew asked people in Memphis what they think.
“I think it's cool,” one Memphis visitor said. “I think it's local, and that's what you should be doing with a pro team.”
“Some people it doesn't matter what we call it,” Irby said. “We could've named it their name and they would've had an issue with it.”
Up next is the uniform reveal, which Irby says will be “soon.”
