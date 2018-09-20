Razorback seniors Dre Greenlaw & Kevin Richardson back from injuries

App users can watch the story here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/20/razorback-seniors-dre-greenlaw-kevin-richardson-back-injuries/
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas head coach Chad Morris addressed the media Wednesday afternoon. He revealed that senior LB Dre Greenlaw and senior DB Kevin Richardson are back in the fold after being sidelined by injuries.
“Yeah, we expect both of those guys to travel & play this week,” Morris said. “We’re excited. They came out yesterday and moving around good. I know Kevin’s back. He’ll actually be back in a regular jersey today, which is good for the first time.”
The Razorbacks are going back to basics after back to back losses. “Yeah we’ve had two really good practices starting Sunday,” Morris said. "And yesterday was really great energy. Guys really dialed in and focused in. Going back to basics and that’s what we do every week, but really the emphasis of looking in the mirror. "
Arkansas faces #9 Auburn Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30pm, the game will be televised on the SEC Network.
