Riverside East Elementary gets new playground

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Kids at East Riverside Elementary school have a new place to be happy and make memories.
Over the summer, the maintenance staff for Riverside School District as well as several volunteers from the Caraway community built a new playground.
Previously, the elementary school's playground was behind the old elementary school building, which was a long walk away from the current building.
The new playground is a fenced in area right next to the school.
It has some of the old equipment moved over from the old playground, along with a new swing-set and basketball court.
“Our three maintenance guys for the district did the bulk of it, and we had some volunteer labor from the community as well," Steven Sanders, principal of East Riverside Elementary said.
"We had some people that donated the use of their equipment also, that saved a lot of time and money for the district.”
According to Sanders, the volunteer labor and loaned equipment saved the school district fifty-thousand dollars.
