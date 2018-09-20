Sept. 20, 2018: Lake Poinsett concerns; stormy weekend

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Here’s a look at some of the stories we’re tracking on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast: Hot and dry conditions will continue for the remainder of the work week across the Mid-South as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.
High temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s with heat indices in the low 100s.
Slightly cooler conditions are expected Friday with significantly cooler temperatures over the weekend.
Showers and thunderstorms should increase in coverage Friday with storms likely over the weekend.
High temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
A warming trend is expected midweek.
Group concerned about lack of progress on lake project People who live near Lake Poinsett say they haven’t seen much progress lately on the popular lake’s overall, and now they’re calling for action.
Police department hopes for large, central dispatch center for entire county A day after the Harrisburg police chief announced her town would switch over to using Trumann’s dispatch service, Chief Chad Henson weighs in. Coming up in our 6 o’clock hour, an exclusive conversation about that day when a gunman opened fire on Chief Henson.
ALDI to offer online grocery delivery Just in time for Thanksgiving, ALDI announced Wednesday it will bring online grocery delivery to stores across the nation.
