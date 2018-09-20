September Teacher of the Month: Amanda Webb

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A new school year means Teacher of the Month is back.
September 2018’s Teacher of the Month was recognized for going beyond the curriculum and showing how important the early years are.
Amanda Webb teaches at International Studies Magnet School in Jonesboro, and for the past 11 years she has been giving her students their academic lessons along with lessons in life.
“I hope that when children leave my classroom, number one, they know how much I love them and believe in them,” Webb said.
Parents emailed KAIT saying how they feel that this teacher should be recognized.
“She’s given us hope that each day at school will be a good one. Hope that our child has the ability to learn and thrive as a student. And most importantly, hope that our daughter’s self-esteem will continue to grow,” Region 8 News’ Tiffany Neely said, reading an email sent to KAIT.
Parents said that Webb’s patience and drive to push students to believe in themselves that makes the difference.
“That’s one of the number one things I think is important for the rest of their lives. Being a kid is not as easy as it used to be,” Webb said.
To make life easier for her students, she remembers what stood out with her favorite teachers as a kid.
“I absolutely loved when my teachers read to me. Whenever my teachers talked to me about what I did in the afternoon when I left school. When I had a connection with my teachers,” Webb said.
Teaching runs through Webb’s veins. He mother was a teacher, and now she says walking in her mother’s footsteps.
Webb said she is happy to see the impact she’s making day by day, class by class, and year after year.
“It fells awesome that I’m doing the same thing that my mom did, and that people are seeing that,” Webb said.
