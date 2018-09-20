Students experience creative way of learning

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - A class of Brookland Elementary School students sailed the ocean on Wednesday.
Lori Hughes’ 2nd grade class walked into quite the surprise Wednesday morning, because their teacher celebrated International ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day.’
Students walked into their classroom to find a life-size pirate ship and their teacher dressed in a full pirate costume.
Hughes was inspired by the holiday to create an engaging environment for students to learn.
“I had like big googly eyes, I didn't know what was happening,” said student Kyleigh Combs. “I thought it was just in a dream.” “We loved it a lot.”
The experience gave students a creative way to learn their math, science, and reading skills.
