Students train for emergency situations

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Greene County Tech students are undergoing emergency training as they become part of a security team.
2nd through 6th grade teachers selected two students in their class to make up the school’s safety team.
Those students will become the trusted eyes and ears in the hallways and will undergo many types of emergency training while partnering with local first responders.
The students will learn first aid, CPR, disaster preparedness, and active shooter training.
In the event of an actual emergency, these are the students teachers will turn to for support.
One of the selected students is 3rd grader Lilly McNeil. She is ready to take on the training to keep her classmates safe.
“Know how to do it and know how to do it correctly so I don’t get it wrong in school and keep my classmates safe,” McNeil said.
The Students Safety Team will undergo training on Oct. 5.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.